Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding recent thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the community regarding recent thefts.

On February 5, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Kansas Hardwoods in Belvue. The store reported an unknown individual stole multiple hardwood boards between January 28 and February 3. The stolen boards include 8 2x12 cedar boards, 15 2x12 walnut boards and 30 1x6 maple boards. The value of the stolen boards is over $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call 785-457-3353 or leave an anonymous tip at www.ptsheriff.com.

