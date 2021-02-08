Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-vehicle collision was slowing traffic Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.
Crews were responding around 6:45 a.m. to the scene, which was about 5 miles west of the Lecompton exit.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availalble.
