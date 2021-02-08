Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County

A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-vehicle collision was slowing traffic Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.

Crews were responding around 6:45 a.m. to the scene, which was about 5 miles west of the Lecompton exit.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availalble.

