Monday forecast: Light snow showers, staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A frigid week ahead with the bulk of northeast Kansas not even reaching 20° for the next 8 days. There will also be several chances for snow in the next 8 days however each round will be light, Trace-1″ for most areas each time to where impacts will be limited but slick roads will still exist so use caution.

While most of the rounds of snow will be coming with light snow accumulation at a time, Friday night into Saturday is the day where it may be looking at slightly heavier snowfall amounts at a time. This will of course be monitored through the week not only if it does look like we’ll get more snow at a time for the weekend but if the mid-week snow chance increases it’s snowfall total and impact compared to the current indications. So all in all, at the end of the work week a general 1-4″ of snow may fall across northeast Kansas with a couple more inches on top of that to begin the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Most of the accumulating snow will be south of I-70 through early afternoon including the risk for patchy freezing drizzle. Again it won’t be a lot but even if it’s just a dusting, that could create slick roads. Highs will range from the single digits north to low-mid teens along and south of I-70. Winds N 5-15 mph meaning wind chills will be in the single digits both above and below zero all day.

Use caution on the roads (WIBW)

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -15. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in upper single digits to upper teens. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

A few rounds of snow will be moving through Wednesday into Wednesday night (may even have a few snow showers Tuesday night as well). Again not looking at anything too heavy at any one time so impacts will be relatively low but impacts will still exist for those that do get snow so stay updated.

Indications are that a reinforcing shot of arctic air moves in by Friday into Saturday not only bringing a risk for snow but also staying cold. Temperatures will need to be adjusted based on how much snow is on the ground and how thick the cloud cover is so it may be even colder than what the forecast indicates.

Remember from all this it is never too cold to snow: It has to do with how much moisture is available and if the air is too dry that’s what limits snowfall amounts or even just results in patchy freezing drizzle.

Taking Action:



Today’s precipitation will be light and mainly south of I-70 through mid-afternoon: Even if you don’t get any precipitation in your area today but you have had snow over the weekend continue to use caution on the roads. Remember head to https://www.kandrive.org/@-96.41632,38.88395,7?show=winterDriving for the latest road conditions. The frigid airmass will be sticking around for awhile. Stay warm and stay safe. Wind chills as cold as -15 at night/early morning hours. Monitoring Feb 19th for the next chance of temperatures getting back above freezing.

The concern for snow does of course exist this week but impacts are going to be low due to the low snowfall totals from each round. Temperatures remain the dominate concern.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.