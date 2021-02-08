Manhattan firefighters contain attic fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

They found a single story home at 2030 College Heights Rd. with smoke coming from the attic.

They quickly contained the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire, determined to be caused by an accidental electrical malfunction, caused about $30,000 in damage.

