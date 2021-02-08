Advertisement

Kroger Announces Vaccine Payment for Associates

(WRDW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kroger family of companies will be giving employees a one-time payment of $100 if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the new vaccine payment, the company also announced an additional $50 million investment to thank and reward, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

To receive the vaccine payment, associates must receive the full recommended dosage of the vaccine and present proof of vaccination to the human resources department. Associates who can’t receive the vaccine due to health or religious reasons can complete a health and safety course to receive the payment.

“Through the unknowns of this pandemic, our associates have risen to the challenge and shown the true meaning of Our Purpose—To Feed the Human Spirit,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s chief people officer. “Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We’ve also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to The Kroger Family of Companies. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we’re increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates’ contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their wellbeing as well as the community’s.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, David Correia walks from federal court in New York....
Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon