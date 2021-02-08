Kroger Announces Vaccine Payment for Associates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kroger family of companies will be giving employees a one-time payment of $100 if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the new vaccine payment, the company also announced an additional $50 million investment to thank and reward, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

To receive the vaccine payment, associates must receive the full recommended dosage of the vaccine and present proof of vaccination to the human resources department. Associates who can’t receive the vaccine due to health or religious reasons can complete a health and safety course to receive the payment.

“Through the unknowns of this pandemic, our associates have risen to the challenge and shown the true meaning of Our Purpose—To Feed the Human Spirit,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s chief people officer. “Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We’ve also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to The Kroger Family of Companies. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we’re increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates’ contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their wellbeing as well as the community’s.”

