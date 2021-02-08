Advertisement

Kansas sees just under 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas saw just under 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 1,398 new cases, there were 96 new deaths and 69 new hospitalizations.

ICU beds are at 50 percent capacity across the state, and 83 percent of ventilators are available.

