Icy roads result in numerous collisions Monday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous collisions and slide-offs were reported Monday morning as streets and roads were icy in the Topeka area.

A single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Adams in southeast Topeka. No serious injuries were reported, though a vehicle was reported to have sustained major damage.

A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles west of the Lecompton exit in western Douglas County. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.

Around 7 a.m., a three-vehicle collision was reported at S.W. 29th and Fairlawn in southwest Topeka. The collision resulted in no serious injuries and the vehicles had pulled into a parking lot on the southeast corner of S.W 29th and Fairlawn.

Additional crashes, including a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee, also were reported Monday morning.

Early Monday, light precipitation was falling in the Topeka area and was freezing on vehicle windshields.

The precipitation had largely dissipated by 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.