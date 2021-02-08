Advertisement

Icy roads result in numerous collisions Monday morning in Topeka area

Traffic moves smoothly through S.W. 29th and Fairlawn around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Icy roads led to...
Traffic moves smoothly through S.W. 29th and Fairlawn around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Icy roads led to numerous reports of collisions and slide-offs Monday morning in the Topeka area.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous collisions and slide-offs were reported Monday morning as streets and roads were icy in the Topeka area.

A single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Adams in southeast Topeka. No serious injuries were reported, though a vehicle was reported to have sustained major damage.

A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles west of the Lecompton exit in western Douglas County. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.

Around 7 a.m., a three-vehicle collision was reported at S.W. 29th and Fairlawn in southwest Topeka. The collision resulted in no serious injuries and the vehicles had pulled into a parking lot on the southeast corner of S.W 29th and Fairlawn.

Additional crashes, including a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee, also were reported Monday morning.

Early Monday, light precipitation was falling in the Topeka area and was freezing on vehicle windshields.

The precipitation had largely dissipated by 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

Latest News

RCPD urges drivers to use caution on K-18 after multiple accidents
Harvesters cancels February food distribution in Topeka due to weather
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-8-21
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Light snow showers, staying cold