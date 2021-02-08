Harvesters cancels February food distribution in Topeka due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters announced Monday they will not hold their monthly food distribution for February due to extremely cold weather in Topeka.

The mobile food pantry set for Tuesday, February 9th has been cancelled.

Harvesters said their next distribution will be March 9th at the old Gordman’s building in the parking lot at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd.

The March distribution is set to start at 9 a.m. No I.D. is necessary and there are no income requirements, you will only need to provide the number of people in the household.

