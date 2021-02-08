Ft. Riley 1st Infantry Division launches campaign honoring Medal of Honor recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley leaders have announced 2021 as the Big Red One Year of Honor. The Year of Honor campaign is an effort to raise morale among the unit and develop leaders.

Each of the monthly events will feature panel discussions on honorable living and commemorations of the Division’s Medal of Honor recipients. As part of the campaign, Fort Riley will memorialize a road on the installation for each Big Red One Medal of Honor recipient.

The campaign begins on February 16 with an all-day event featuring former US Army Staff Sergeant and Big Red One Soldier David Bellavia, who won the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004. A ceremony will be held at Victory Park to honor Bellavia, after which he will hold professional development sessions with Fort Riley soldiers as well as a lunch discussion with non-commissioned officers.

Fort Riley will also be renaming four installation roads for Medal of Honor recipients on February 16: the road adjacent to the division headquarters will be dedicated in Bellavia’s honor. Three Vietnam War recipients of the Medal of Honor will also be memorialized: 1st Lt. Gary Miller, Spc. Robert D. Law, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Leonard.

