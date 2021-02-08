Advertisement

Ft. Riley 1st Combat Aviation Brigade being deployed to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army announced on Monday that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in April.

The brigade will serve as U.S. Army Europe-Africa’s combat aviation element responsible for aviation assets of U.S. forces deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The Brigade will host a virtual colors casing ceremony at 1 pm on Monday. To watch, click here.

“The Demon Brigade is excited about our rotation back to Europe. We look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies and reaffirming the United States commitment to NATO.”, said Col. Bryan Chivers, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Most of the Brigade will be stationed in Germany, with a forward presence in Poland, Latvia and Romania.

