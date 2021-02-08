Advertisement

Family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one

Wichita family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one
Wichita family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bittersweet Super Bowl for one family of Chiefs fans.

The Jensen family lost their biggest fan of all, Ron Jensen. He died last summer, after testing positive for COVID-19.

His family is still trying to include him in this year’s successful Chiefs season.

Jensen’s daughter, Cindy Pio, and his wife, Debra, have been decorating his grave site with Chiefs gear since the start of the season. The display has grown into a Chiefs football field as his family wanted to bring Arrowhead Stadium to him.

“It was very serious when the ball game was on. I mean if the Chiefs lost, it was quite personal, oh my Lord! He just loved the Chiefs, and he was not a real die hard Brady fan,” Debra said.

Jensen planned to attend the next Chiefs Super Bowl, obviously, he won’t be able to do that. But, his family says they take comfort in knowing he was able to witness at least one Kansas City Super Bowl victory.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

Latest News

Police say a stolen car crashed a short time later into a dumpster outside the Kansas...
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
RCPD urges drivers to use caution on K-18 after multiple accidents
Graphic
17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita
Traffic moves smoothly through S.W. 29th and Fairlawn around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Icy roads led to...
Icy roads result in numerous collisions Monday morning in Topeka area