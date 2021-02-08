Emporia woman injured when struck by vehicle while outside car on I-35

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was seriously injured Saturday evening after she was struck by a car while standing outside a vehicle that was parked along Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:53 p.m. Saturday on I-35 on the east side of Ottawa. The location was about a half-mile south of K-68 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Honda Fit was northbound on I-35 when the driver lost control of the car on icy roads.

The Honda then struck a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class car, that was parked on the shoulder.

A woman who had been in the Mercedes-Benz and was standing outside the car at the time of the crash was struck by the Honda.

The woman, identified as Crystal Dawn Redick, 41, of Emporia, suffered serious injuries as a result of being struck by the car. Redick was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

A 9-month-old baby boy who was in the Mercedez-Benz at the time of the collision was reported uninjured. The baby was identified as Diego Galdamez,

The driver of the Honda, Cora Irene Mickey, 19 of Overland Park, sustained minor injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Mickey, who was alone in the Honda, was taken to Advent Health in Ottawa for treatment. The patrol said Mickey was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.