Dog rescued from the Kansas River

Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River(Eric Ives / WIBW-TV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three fire departments worked together to rescue a dog from the Kansas River Monday afternoon.

Two people were walking along the river when their dog, Oskie, took off about 20-30 feet into the river near the Willard Bridge. The Shawnee County Fire Dist. #4 and Rossville Fire Departments were called to the scene, and Mission Township Fire was called in later.

Two ice rescue technicians were able to tie a rope around themselves and wade out in the river to rescue the dog. She was in the river for about 45 minutes, with the rescue itself taking half an hour.

