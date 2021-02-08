Dog rescued from the Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three fire departments worked together to rescue a dog from the Kansas River Monday afternoon.

Two people were walking along the river when their dog, Oskie, took off about 20-30 feet into the river near the Willard Bridge. The Shawnee County Fire Dist. #4 and Rossville Fire Departments were called to the scene, and Mission Township Fire was called in later.

Two ice rescue technicians were able to tie a rope around themselves and wade out in the river to rescue the dog. She was in the river for about 45 minutes, with the rescue itself taking half an hour.

