Dog rescued from Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three fire departments worked together to rescue a dog stuck in the Kansas River.

Two people were walking along the river when their dog, Oskie, took off into the river near Willard Bridge. She made her way about 20-30 ft. into the water. The Shawnee Co. and Rossville fire departments were called to the scene, and Mission Township fire crews were called in later.

Two ice rescue technicians were able to tie a rope around themselves and wade out in the river to rescue the dog. She was in the river for about 45 minutes, with the rescue itself taking 30 minutes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Wildlife Dept. were both on scene as well.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.