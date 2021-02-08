City of Topeka COVID assistance programs still available for those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funding for the City of Topeka Housing Services Division’s COVID Assistance Programs is still available to businesses and individuals in need.

The Small Business Grant Program helps small businesses in the community that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the City has helped 23 businesses and 177 individuals since the program began in October 2020.

“We have seen a great need in our community for assistance due to the impacts of COVID-19,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services. “The Operation COVID-19 Assistance programs were designed to help our small businesses stay open and keep our neighbors housed.”

Eighty-three percent of the recipients of the grant are minority or woman owned businesses. The average grant for approved applicants is $12,486.

To qualify for the Small Business Grant Program, a business must have 1-25 employees as of March 1, 2020 and employ low or moderate income individuals. Applicants can apply for up to $20,000 in funding that can be used for expenses including payroll, rent, utilities and COVID-related purchases.

The Basic Needs Assistance Program began accepting applications in December 2020 and has provided over $427,000 to 177 applicants. To qualify for the program, individuals must be facing eviction, foreclosure or utility shutoffs. They must also be Topeka residents, have COVID related outstanding bills after March 2020 and match no more than 100% of area median income. Appointments can be scheduled over the phone from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (785) 233-1365.

