Chiefs lose composure and see red amid a sea of yellow

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks with back judge Dino Paganelli (105) during the...
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks with back judge Dino Paganelli (105) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Offsides. Unnecessary roughness. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Pass interference. And holding. Lots of holding. The Kansas City Chiefs put on a textbook display of how to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. They did it to themselves. By halftime, they had amassed more penalties - eight - than points - six. And more frustration than hope.

It was an undisciplined, uncharacteristic and somewhat unbelievable loss of composure that set the stage for a 31-9 drubbing at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their 95 penalty yards in the first half were the most by any team in any of the 269 regular-season and playoff games played this season. They were one more yard than Kansas City had racked up in any single game all year.

