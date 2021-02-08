Chiefs gear gets shipped back following loss to Bucs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Outdoors shut off their lights when they normally close with hopes to be turning them back on after a Chiefs win.

Store Director Steve Saunders at halftime said they had boxes on boxes in the back of the store filled with shirts, hats, shot glasses, lanyards and more all ready for the Chiefs Kingdom.

The store normally closes at 9 p.m. and they were prepared to make quick changes to handle large crowds of fans looking to get Super Bowl victor memorabilia.

He said they were going to clear out the main entrance, put up tables with the gear and have people scan a QR code that puts them on a waiting list system. They would then be notified when they were allowed to come in the store to get their things. He said it was important to maintain social distancing, and with the cold weather, it made it very efficient and necessary for customers to be able to stay in their cars.

The Chiefs couldn’t run it back this time around with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the way -- so, the boxes stay closed and shipped back.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the goods from the Super Bowl itself that they would have given to the chiefs organization make their way to Africa, Asia and the middle east..

It”s not how the Chiefs fans wanted it to end, not how Kansas store owners wanted it to end, but it was a great season for the Kansas City Chiefs and you can still get your AFC champions gear to show your pride.

“We have all the AFC Championship stuff still available. It’s also available online, if you’d like to purchase it and get it shipped to your home,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All righ ts reserved.