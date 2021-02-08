Advertisement

Chiefs gear gets shipped back following loss to Bucs

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Topeka prepared for a KC Chiefs Super Bowl win. (Feb. 7, 2021)
Academy Sports and Outdoors in Topeka prepared for a KC Chiefs Super Bowl win. (Feb. 7, 2021)(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Outdoors shut off their lights when they normally close with hopes to be turning them back on after a Chiefs win.

Store Director Steve Saunders at halftime said they had boxes on boxes in the back of the store filled with shirts, hats, shot glasses, lanyards and more all ready for the Chiefs Kingdom.

The store normally closes at 9 p.m. and they were prepared to make quick changes to handle large crowds of fans looking to get Super Bowl victor memorabilia.

He said they were going to clear out the main entrance, put up tables with the gear and have people scan a QR code that puts them on a waiting list system. They would then be notified when they were allowed to come in the store to get their things. He said it was important to maintain social distancing, and with the cold weather, it made it very efficient and necessary for customers to be able to stay in their cars.

The Chiefs couldn’t run it back this time around with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the way -- so, the boxes stay closed and shipped back.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the goods from the Super Bowl itself that they would have given to the chiefs organization make their way to Africa, Asia and the middle east..

It”s not how the Chiefs fans wanted it to end, not how Kansas store owners wanted it to end, but it was a great season for the Kansas City Chiefs and you can still get your AFC champions gear to show your pride.

“We have all the AFC Championship stuff still available. It’s also available online, if you’d like to purchase it and get it shipped to your home,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All righ ts reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Manhattan Fire Department
Manhattan firefighters contain attic fire
Antoine Howard
KHP uses Taser to arrest stolen vehicle suspect
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game