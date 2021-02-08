Arctic chill with more snow chances for the new work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arctic air settled into Kansas over the weekend and will remain with us for at least the next 8 days with highs 25 to 35 degrees below average.

Light snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle fell across northeast Ks on Sunday. This will continue during the overnight hours.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Flurries and light snow showers. Snow accumulations of none to possibly 0.25″. Patchy freezing drizzle south of I-70 possible. Lows in the single digits. Winds from the NE at 5-15mph. Wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.

Monday: Light snow, mainly before noon. Accumulations of a T-1″ possible. Higher amounts of 0.5-2″ near the Ks/Ne border and extreme NE Ks. Patchy freezing drizzle possible along and south of I-70. Highs in the teens. Winds from the NE at 5-10mph. Wind chills of -5 to 5 degrees.

Early Monday morning, light snow will once again develop across the region. Snow totals will be light with most areas seeing a T-1″ of snow. Isolated higher totals of 1-2″ will be possible near the Kansas/Nebraska border, and extreme northeast Ks.

We have more chances of light snow Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, it appears accumulations will remain light with totals of a T-2″. Another round of light snow is possible over next weekend, but we are still a week out so details on this remain unclear.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Snow totals through next Sunday may end up being as high as 4-6″. This will come in multiple rounds with each round of snow totaling a T-1″, and will NOT all accumulate all at once. We will likely continue seeing the dry, powdery, fluffy snow that we have been seeing. There will be some travel concerns, but mainly when the light snow is falling as visibility may fall due to the winds.

The biggest concern over the next 8 days are the frigid temperatures. Wind chill values during the late nighttime hours and early morning hours may fall to -10 to -20 degrees.

The second half of the week, another cold shot of Arctic air may head towards an already frigid Kansas dropping temperatures and wind chills down even more than what is currently forecasted. It’s still too early to say if this will happen since there is some discrepancy’s in the model data regarding how cold we will get, but it is something we are closely monitoring.

Taking Action:

1. Watch out for slick spots on roadways. Use caution while driving while it’s snowing as visibility may be reduced due to blowing snow.

2. Stay warm and safe! Wind chill values will be extremely cold in the negatives each night/morning, with some nights approaching -20 degrees. Bundle up and avoid being outside.

3. Continue monitoring forecasts and checking back daily.

