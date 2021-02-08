Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita

Graphic
Graphic(MGN)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and police are looking for two other suspects in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Wichita during a drug deal gone bad, authorities say.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called after 14-year-old Jesus Fernandez and a 15-year-old boy arrived around 1 p.m. Friday at a Wichita hospital with gunshot wounds. Fernandez died and the 15-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said the investigation revealed that the 17-year-old set up the drug deal at Schell Park and asked the 15-year-old for a ride. Ramsay said Fernandez was riding along with the 15-year-old at the time.

While at the park, “two suspects approached the car and began discussing the illegal drug transaction when one pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the boys and then took the illegal drugs,” he said.

The two suspects fled on foot and have not been found, police say. The 17-year-old was later arrested at his home, Sgt. Dan Hardy said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

Latest News

Police say a stolen car crashed a short time later into a dumpster outside the Kansas...
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
RCPD urges drivers to use caution on K-18 after multiple accidents
Wichita family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one
Family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one
Traffic moves smoothly through S.W. 29th and Fairlawn around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Icy roads led to...
Icy roads result in numerous collisions Monday morning in Topeka area