Topeka Rescue Mission prepares for the cold weather ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka will be seeing temperatures it has not seen in awhile in the next couple of days--this means the homeless will be looking for shelter and the rescue mission is prepared.

With temperatures hitting the negative numbers this coming week, could result in danger for people that are stuck outdoors--and the mission is ready.

“We have emergency blankets we have the cold weather gear and we test and screen for COVID-19 out at the gate to make sure they aren’t putting anyone at risk here,” volunteer Cody Thomas said.

But, the Mission has seen this weather before.

“A couple of winters ago about three winters ago we had sub freezing temperatures and we bought everything in the whole community that we can find to try to help people stay safe right where they are,” said Director Barry Feaker.

Freezing temperatures aren’t the only issue they have on their hands.

“We prepare the best that we can and this is an unusual time during the pandemic with social distancing-- shelters around the country are much smaller than they have historically have been, we have about 140 beds between both shelters, and we probably a year ago would have had double that amount of people,” Feaker explained.

Barry Feaker says even with the harsh conditions--they will not violate social distancing precautions.

