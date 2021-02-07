Advertisement

The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - More than the youth of Patrick Mahomes or the agelessness of Tom Brady, the most compelling story surrounding this year’s Super Bowl was that it was happening at all.

It took nearly 1 million COVID tests, thousands of Zoom meetings and an untold amount of flexibility for the NFL to not miss a single of the 269 regular-season and postseason games amid a worldwide pandemic.

Game number 269, the Super Bowl, was a fascinating matchup of young (Mahomes) vs. old (Brady) - the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was to be played in a one-third-full stadium and with millions of fingers crossed around the country.

The NFL and society are hoping the big game won’t turn into the mother of super-spreader events.

