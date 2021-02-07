Sunday forecast: Frigid with snow showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The frigid airmass that built into the area yesterday will be here to stay for at least the next 8 days. The temperatures are going to be the biggest concern despite a couple rounds of snow moving through.

With a couple rounds of snow in the 8 day, not expecting there to be any major snowfall totals. At most there could be a 1-3″ band of snow moving through at one time however many spots will generally be in the Trace-1″ category during each round of snow. Between the long range models: Total snowfall between today and next Sunday would be as high as 5″ so will not be putting out a specific snowfall map for this reason but will include details on best timing and location for the highest chance for snow.

As for the temperatures, wind chills could be as cold as -15 for the next several nights/mornings and depending on how cold it actually does get toward the end of the work week we may have colder wind chills however there are differences in the computer models on how cold it will be.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: The chance of snow exists through mid-afternoon with the highest snowfall totals near the Nebraska border where 1-2″ can’t be ruled out. Most spots will be in the Trace-1″ category. Highs will be in the mid teens to low 20s with wind chill values in the single digits to as warm as the mid teens. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Flurries are possible with little to no accumulation. Lows in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills similar to last night, -5 to -15.

Tomorrow: Another round of light snow is possible mainly in the morning with a Trace-1″ possible for all of northeast KS. Highs may be a few degrees warmer than today but still remaining very cold.

As of now the next round of snow will come be Wednesday through Thursday where a reinforcing cold front pushes through which may help temperatures drop closer to if not in the single digits to end the week. This will be monitored through the week so check back.

As of now temperatures may not get back above freezing until Feb 17.

Taking Action:

The frigid airmass will be sticking around for awhile. Stay warm and stay safe. Wind chills as cold as -15 at night/early morning hours for the next several days.

The concern for snow does of course exist but impacts are going to be low due to the low snowfall totals from each round.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.