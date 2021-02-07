Kick off your ‘Big Game’ party with KC Chiefs themed snacks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, food is a staple when it comes to watching the Big Game, we checked in with HyVee in Manhattan about last-minute snack options they have in store for Sunday.

From veggie trays to chicken wings, there are a variety of trays to meet everyone’s needs, and if you can’t find what you are looking for the employees at HyVee can create something for your taste buds.

And if you are looking for that sweet addition to your special teams, there are jersey-shaped cookies, cupcakes, and brownies all in festive red and gold.

For the extra hungry bunch, visit the deli for one of their six-foot-long submarine sandwiches to tackle your hunger before you watch the game.

“We bumped it up a little bit extra. This weekend is actually the second-highest food consumption day of the year, so we’re ready for anything and everything that you’re looking for.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store director, Kyle Odem says.

HyVee in Manhattan will be open for your last-minute snack run before the ‘Big Game’ from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

