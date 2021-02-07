Advertisement

Kick off your ‘Big Game’ party with KC Chiefs themed snacks

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, food is a staple when it comes to watching the Big Game, we checked in with HyVee in Manhattan about last-minute snack options they have in store for Sunday.

From veggie trays to chicken wings, there are a variety of trays to meet everyone’s needs, and if you can’t find what you are looking for the employees at HyVee can create something for your taste buds.

And if you are looking for that sweet addition to your special teams, there are jersey-shaped cookies, cupcakes, and brownies all in festive red and gold.

For the extra hungry bunch, visit the deli for one of their six-foot-long submarine sandwiches to tackle your hunger before you watch the game.

“We bumped it up a little bit extra. This weekend is actually the second-highest food consumption day of the year, so we’re ready for anything and everything that you’re looking for.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store director, Kyle Odem says.

HyVee in Manhattan will be open for your last-minute snack run before the ‘Big Game’ from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
Man arrested following incident in which woman was pushed out of car
Jacob Sussler
Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant

Latest News

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith named NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year of 2020
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Browns’ Kevin Stefanski is coach of the year
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs to a drill during an NFL football practice...
Titans’ Derrick Henry is top offensive player
HyVee Big Game KC Chiefs baked goods display in front entrance
HyVee Big Game party food