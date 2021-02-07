A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year old male is in custody facing charges including interference with law enforcement and reckless driving.

On Saturday, February 6, a sergeant on patrol in the morning saw a blue Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 500 block of SE Croco Road.

The vehicle matched a description that was reported missing about one hour earlier. The sergeant discovered the tag on the vehicle matched the stolen one. The driver fled from the parking lot south-bound on SE Croco Road. While he was driving he struck a pole at SE Jane Way and SE Croco Road.

It was also observed one other suspect was hiding under a truck in the 400 block of SE Croco Road. A K9 unit followed and followed another suspect, Bradley J. Sutton, to a shed in the 500 block of SE Baldwin Road.

Earlier that morning, it was found that another vehicle burglary occurred this morning near the 900 block of NW Menninger Road. There were several items that were stolen.

Sutton was booked at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with several charges.

Including theft, flee and elude, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, speeding, driving with a suspended license, and burglary to a vehicle nad fail to stop at an accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

