A couple more rounds of light snow are on the way

Accumulating snowfall will be possible Sunday and again on Monday
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arctic air made it’s way to Kansas Saturday and will continue to be here through next week into next weekend. Saturday saw snowy and breezy conditions. The snow tapered off during the late afternoon hours.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the single digits/ low teens. Winds from the N at 5-10mph. Wind chills will range from 0 to -10 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Light snow and snow showers possible. Accumulations will be light with most areas seeing a T-1″. Along highway 36 and our eastern counties may see 1-2″ of snowfall. Highs will be in the teens (along and N of I-70) and low 20s (south of I-70). Winds will be from the E at 5-15mph. Wind chills throughout the day will be 5 to -5 degrees.

Slight snow chances will linger into Monday and Monday afternoon with another round of accumulating snow possible. Most areas will see light amounts of a T-2″, but isolated higher amounts of snow near the Ks/Ne border can’t be ruled out.

More light snow chances return Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Not everyone will see snow, and accumulations will be light, if there is any. At this time, the best chances of seeing more accumulating snow will be Monday and Thursday.

Even though we have snow chances over the next 8 days that may produce accumulating snowfall, the main take away for next week is the extreme cold.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(WIBW)

Highs will be below 20 each day over the next 8 days, mostly in the low to mid teens. Lows will be in the single digits and below zero each night and morning. Wind chill values each night will range from 0 to -20 degrees.

Taking Action: Watch out for slick spots Saturday night and Sunday morning due to Saturday’s snowfall. Monitor forecasts closely for the slight snow chances that are in the 8 day forecast. Protect yourself from the extreme cold and stay indoors and stay warm.

