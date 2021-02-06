Westloop Dillons’ pharmacy preparing for COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Pharmacies are no stranger to providing vaccinations to community members, as they provide thousands of vaccinations every year, including the seasonal flu vaccinations.

Staff at the Dillons stores are preparing ahead of next week’s anticipated receipt of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Retail Pharmacy partnership.

Dillons Pharmacies expect to receive the vaccination by Thursday, February 11th, once the limited number of vaccine doses reaches the local stores, the online appointment scheduler will be activated.

Appointments will be scheduled to allow for social distancing during the 15-minute observation period following vaccine administration and to ensure all doses are used.

“We’ll have names of people who we know will be able to come into the store very, very quickly because they know that our time will be very, very short to be able to administer that dose.” Dillons Grocery Stores, Health and Wellness Merchandiser, Robert Tomasu says.

Patients will be scheduled for their second doses at the appointment for their initial COVID-19 vaccination.

Dillons Pharmacies will follow the guidelines outlined in each county, and all doses administered at their facilities will be reported, just like the county, health officials do for their clinics.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic information can be found at Dillons.com/COVID, appointments for the vaccination clinics can also be made using the link, once the stores receive their shipments of the vaccine.

