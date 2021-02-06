Two arrested after warrant served SE of Hoyt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested after a search warrant was served southeast of Hoyt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a drug search warrant was served early Friday morning in the 9000 block of T.4 Rd. southeast of Hoyt. It said the warrant was issued due to an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies, detectives and DEA agents served the warrant. It said Racheal D. Butts, 45, of Hoyt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as two counts of aggravated endangering a child. It said it also arrested John A. North, 51, of Hoyt, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a 2014 Chevy Cruze on the property that was reported stolen out of Jefferson Co. It said two kids in the residence were taken into police protective custody and Butts and North are being held in the Jackson Co. Jail.

