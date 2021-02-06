The Douglas County Salvation Army starts a mobile kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Salvation Army is making several stops to campsites where they have noticed multiple groups in need of food assistance.

The Salvation Army debuted a mobile kitchen this month, they can drive it where it’s needed most in the community -- including campsites for the homeless.

“We weren’t getting as many people to come to us and we feel like it is our need to go out to the people--to go where we are to meet them and not make them walk to town for a meal so we have been trying to get a canteen and we finally got a canteen and are having our feeding program mobile now,” said Captain Curtis Lannam.

They load up the truck and begin their search to serve--

When they locate a campsite, they just honk their horn and wait to feed whoever shows up.

13 News spoke to someone at one of the campsites and this is what she had to say:

“I’ve been in the woods for eight months--I was couchsurfing basically until I came out here and I came out here with one tent and a little bit of hope and they just lifted me up and they’re awesome,” she said.

The goal is to reach people who may not want to - or be able to - travel across town for a hot meal.

They’re averaging nearly 80 meals a day -- each person receives something hot, and a cold lunch for later.

“There’s a lot of homeless here in Lawrence and we have to remember that they are there and sometimes I think we take a lot of things for granted and I think that was the big push in my wife and I wanting to get the canteen and making things mobile,” said Lunnam.

