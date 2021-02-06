Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenagers have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says three juveniles are in custody and facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, after an incident that started near SE 29th St. and SE Croco Rd. that continued into the county on Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Feb. 4, around 8:45 p.m., the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center got notification of an armed robbery that had just happened. It said detectives and deputies responded to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before the call to 911, a 17-year-old victim arrived at a local business near SE 29th St. and SE Croco Rd. to sell a $900 backpack. It said multiple people arrived in a white car, flashed a firearm and demanded the backpack. It said the victim retreated to his car and headed southbound on Croco Rd. It said the suspect vehicle followed at a high rate of speed and when the victim turned eastbound on SE 61st St., the suspects fired around 10 shots that struck the victim’s vehicle. It said the victim returned home uninjured and called 911.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the suspect vehicle at a house in the 3900 block of SE 34th St. with two people inside. It said the passenger was taken into custody without incident, but the driver ran and was located a short time later near a church in the 4000 block of SE 37th St.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said three more suspects were identified and all were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. It said narcotics and multiple firearms were seized and after questioning, three suspects were taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, another 17-year-old, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal carrying of a weapon and interference with law enforcement. It said a 16-year-old passenger was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon and conspiracy. Lastly, it said it charged another 16-year-old passenger with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, additional charges are pending as the incident is still under investigation.

