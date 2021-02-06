Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Labor Department’s newest security update comes after many Kansans report receiving fraudulent claims in the mail, including a WIBW employee and Governor Kelly herself.

Governor Kelly is pleased with the state’s labor departments security updates but says she knows many people are still having problems with the web site.

“The next day another one and then the next day another one, so that’s four days in a row, all identical documents with different mailing dates.”

For four days in a row, Dennis Denger, received an unemployment claim in the mail. Denger has worked in the control room at WIBW for nearly three decades and he says he has never once filed for unemployment.

“I opened up some of my other mail and I saw that I had a notice and an application had been made for unemployment benefits in my name with figures on weekly amounts and I thought that seems strange and then I found out on Monday that yes, this is going on and we did a story about it,” said Denger.

He’s not alone, many people across the state have received fraudulent claims-- even Governor Kelly.

“So was I, So was I and my husband we both got those letters,” said Governor Kelly on Friday when asked about the fraudulent letters.

The Kansas Department of Labor shut down its website last weekend to install stricter security measures to stop fraudulent claims. “

“That protects peoples identities and also stop the fraudulent claims and I saw this morning that it has been over seven hundred thousand claims that we have been able to block,” said Gov. Kelly.

Despite that success, many people are still struggling to get through. Kelly is hopeful this update will help.

“I know that there are still people who are having difficulty getting through and I hear them and we are doing whatever we can on an individual basis to help them, but the fact of the matter is that we have also processed more claims in eight months than we did in the eight years before that so its not like we’re not working,” said Kelly.

The department encourages victims who received a 1099-G to submit an unemployment assistance request.

