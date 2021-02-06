Shawnee Heights selects new superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee Heights Middle School principal is returning to USD 450 as its new leader.

The Shawnee Heights USD 450 Board of Education announced Friday evening that it had selected Tim Hallacy as the district’s new superintendent. He’ll begin the position July 1, 2021.

Hallacy comes from USD 372 Silver Lake, where he’s spend the past nine years as superintendent. Before that, he spend six years as principal at Shawnee Heights Middle School, and the six years before that as an assistant principal and athletic director with Seaman USD 345.

The Board selected Hallacy following interviews with four finalists.

“The Board is certain in our choice of Mr. Hallacy and confident that under his leadership, Shawnee Heights will continue to grow and provide quality education,” Board President Erica Price said in a news release.

Price said community involvement was a key factor in their search.

Hallacy will succeed interim superintendent Matt Hirsch. Hirsch, who was the district’s associate superintendent, did not seek the top role permanently. Hirsch took over following Marty Stessman’s retirement last June.

