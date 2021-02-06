Sen. Moran makes a stand with pro-life senators

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has joined pro-life senators to vow to vote against pro-choice legislation that undermines the Hyde Amendment and other pro-life protections.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined 47 other pro-life senators to send a message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to pledge to vote to block any legislation that would undermine the Hyde Amendment or any other pro-life protection.

“We are united in our resolve to guard against any changes to federal law that would unsettle nearly half a century of bipartisan consensus against taxpayer funding for abortion on demand, or otherwise threaten the lives of unborn children,” the senators wrote. “Accordingly, we are committed to vote against the advancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections, or otherwise undermine existing Federal pro-life policy.”

According to Sen. Moran, the is letter is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, March for Life, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Right to Life, Heritage Action, Concerned Women for America, Americans United for Life, Live Action, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the Center for Family and Human Rights, Eagle Forum, and Students for Life of America.

Moran said the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Rep. Jim Banks, led the effort in the House of Representatives to send a letter to congressional leaders with 200 signatures in support of protecting the Hyde amendment and other pro-life protections.

The full letter can be found here.

