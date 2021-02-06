Sen. Marshall makes Super Bowl bet with Sen. Rubio

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall could soon be eating some Stone Crab straight from Florida.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have made a Super Bowl LV bet. He said if the Kansas City Chiefs win, Sen. Rubio will send Sen. Marshall Stone Crab from Florida, but if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, Marshall will send Rubio Kansas City Slap’s BBQ.

“It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV. My Kansas City Chiefs vs. Senator Marco Rubio’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, I am predicting a Chiefs victory – 31-24,” said Sen. Marshall. “I am betting Kansas City BBQ vs. some of Florida’s finest stone crab claws. I can’t wait to have those stone crab claws with my medium rare steak from our family farm. God bless the Chiefs. To everyone in Chief’s nation: wake up, it’s time to start cheering for the Chiefs.”

