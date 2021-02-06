Sen. Marshall fights against President Biden executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced legislation to fight an executive order that allows student-athletes to join sports teams based on their gender identity.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to introduce what they call the Protection of Women and Girl in Sport Act, which is meant to protect athletic opportunities for female athletes. He said the legislation comes days after President Joe Biden’s Executive Order ensuring schools to allow student-athletes to compete in sport based on their gender identity instead of their biological gender.

“As a doctor and a former coach, I find it un-American to allow biological boys to compete against biological girls when it comes to athletics. Growing up, sports taught me that there was a level playing field and that we all had equal opportunity to compete and win,” said Sen. Marshall. “Letting biological boys compete in biological girls’ high school and college sports is not equal, it doesn’t level the playing field, and it’s certainly not fair. I want every person, regardless of sex, to have access to opportunity, but this move by the Biden Administration shows no common sense and will bring about the destruction of women’s sports.”

Additionally, Sen. Marshall introduced a budget amendment to address the executive order. He said he has questioned Secretary of Education Nominee Miguel Cardona about the order and Cardona stated the Supreme Court has spoken that discrimination against transgender students is illegal. However, he said the Supreme Court has not ruled on the issue in regards to Title IX and sport.

Sen. Marshall said he intends to follow up with Cardona with more questions.

