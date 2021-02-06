Saturday’s Forecast: Accumulating snowfall with arctic air moving in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accumulating snowfall is underway across northeast Kansas with most areas picking up 1-3″ by the afternoon hours. Some areas may see a little more snow of 3-5″ (our NW counties and near the Nebraska border). Snow will begin tapering off from west-to-east between 3-6pm this afternoon. Winds will also be breezy and gusting to 25mph at times, so visibility will be reduced as the snow is coming down. Watch out for slick spots and use extreme caution on roadways today.

Saturday: Accumulating snow. Highs in the low to mid 20s early in the day with temps falling into the teens during the afternoon hours. Winds from the N at 5-15mph with gusts to 25.

Saturday Night: Snow ends. Mostly cloudy skies. Very cold with lows in the single digits with wind chills of -5 to 5.

Sunday: Overcast skies. Scattered snow showers and light snow will be possible, mainly along highway 36. Highs in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds from the E at 5-15mph. Wind chills of -5 to 5 degrees.

There is a chance of light snow showers north of I-70 Sunday, mainly along and north of highway 36. Sunday night into Monday, scattered snow showers will be possible across northeast Ks. Snow accumulations will be very light for this activity.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Wednesday into Thursday, models are a little split on snow chances. I do think we have a chance at seeing some light accumulating snow during this time. Still too early for specific details, so keep checking back!

The arctic air is settling into place and it will be sticking around with us through all of next week.

Wind chill values will be in the negatives for much of the time during the next 8 days. The coldest days at this time will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, where wind chill values may fall from -5 to -15, possibly even colder.

Stay warm and stay inside if you can these next 8 days!

Taking Action: Watch out for slick roadways Saturday due to accumulating snowfall. Have the layers ready as you will need them everyday from here on out for at least the next 10 day due to the arctic chill. Continue to monitor forecasts.

