MLK Jr. Observance week wraps up at K-State with virtual candlelight ceremony & wreath laying

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University wrapped up the virtual MLK observance week with the annual candlelight ceremony and laying of the wreaths.

The wreaths are on display outside the southeast corner of Ahearn Fieldhouse, next to the bust of Martin Luther King Jr, along the newly renamed, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Manhattan

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the wreath-laying and candlelight ceremony were held virtually with students, faculty, and staff sharing messages about diversity, and favorite quotes from Dr. King.

The candlelight ceremony by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is the oldest event held at Kansas State University to honor Martin Luther King Jr’s life.

“I’d also like to thank all the students, faculty, staff, and administrators that have worked so tirelessly to bring the M.L. King week of activities to you so wonderfully in the virtual environment.” Kansas State University, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer – Presidents Office, Dr. Bryan Samuel says.

This virtual event was sponsored by Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs and Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. If you missed the virtual event, you can watch it here. The full list of virtual events can be found at K-State.edu/Diversity/Events.

