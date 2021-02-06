Advertisement

McBride, Sherman help No. 17 West Virginia top No. 23 Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathy Batten | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and No. 17 West Virginia beat No. 23 Kansas 91-79.

The Mountaineers never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked. West Virginia improved to 13-5.

Kansas lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks fell to 12-7. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 18 points. David McCormack added 17 points and nine rebounds.

After losing, the Jayhawks will likely fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The last time KU hasn’t been ranked was back in Feb. 2, 2009.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
Man arrested following incident in which woman was pushed out of car
Jacob Sussler
Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)
Chiefs head to Tampa after Saturday morning walk-through
KPZ Seaman vs. Highland Park
KPZ: (G) Seaman 68, Highland Park 31
KPZ Nemaha Central vs. Perry-Lecompton
KPZ: (B) Nemaha Central 66, Perry-Lecompton 45
KPZ Nemaha Central vs. Perry-Lecompton
KPZ: (G) Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 24