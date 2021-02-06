McBride, Sherman help No. 17 West Virginia top No. 23 Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and No. 17 West Virginia beat No. 23 Kansas 91-79.

The Mountaineers never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked. West Virginia improved to 13-5.

Kansas lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks fell to 12-7. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 18 points. David McCormack added 17 points and nine rebounds.

After losing, the Jayhawks will likely fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The last time KU hasn’t been ranked was back in Feb. 2, 2009.

