Local businesses boost in sales from Chiefs’ winning streak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Chiefs’ success is a boost to the bottom line for some local businesses!

Johnny’s Tavern, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Academy Sports and Outdoors all have seen increases in sales with the Chiefs winning streak.

Buffalo Wild Wings says Chief’s fans have filled seats every week watching the team on the road to Tampa and they expect Sunday will be the same.

Academy Sports and Outdoor says each Chief’s win has impacted the business significantly.

”This year’s sale, we’re kind of banking on chiefs win here, you know we won last year, so we’re budgeted against some sales from last year’s win, and we’re expecting to win again this year,” Logistics Manager at Academy Sports & Outdoors, Tyler Wilson said. “It’s not going to be very busy in the store, during the game, everybody is going to be sitting at home or out at Buffalo Wild Wings somewhere watching the game and we got merchandise ready to go in the back, pending a win, of course.”

Academy and Rally House both plan to open Sunday night if the Chief’s win.

Some local businesses say they’ve seen sales double when Chief’s win.

