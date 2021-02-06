Advertisement

Local businesses boost in sales from Chiefs’ winning streak

The Chiefs’ success is a boost to the bottom line for some local businesses!
The Chiefs’ success is a boost to the bottom line for some local businesses!(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Chiefs’ success is a boost to the bottom line for some local businesses!

Johnny’s Tavern, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Academy Sports and Outdoors all have seen increases in sales with the Chiefs winning streak.

Buffalo Wild Wings says Chief’s fans have filled seats every week watching the team on the road to Tampa and they expect Sunday will be the same.

Academy Sports and Outdoor says each Chief’s win has impacted the business significantly.

”This year’s sale, we’re kind of banking on chiefs win here, you know we won last year, so we’re budgeted against some sales from last year’s win, and we’re expecting to win again this year,” Logistics Manager at Academy Sports & Outdoors, Tyler Wilson said. “It’s not going to be very busy in the store, during the game, everybody is going to be sitting at home or out at Buffalo Wild Wings somewhere watching the game and we got merchandise ready to go in the back, pending a win, of course.”

Academy and Rally House both plan to open Sunday night if the Chief’s win.

Some local businesses say they’ve seen sales double when Chief’s win.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
Man arrested following incident in which woman was pushed out of car

Latest News

Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
Some Kansans receiving fraudulent unemployment claims, including Gov. Kelly
The site will be open the first Friday of every month at the school at 1125 SW 14th St. (Topeka...
Harvesters holds mobile pantry at new site
Nurses from University of Kansas Health System have a friendly wager over the Big Game....
Kansas City, Tampa nurses place Super Bowl wager