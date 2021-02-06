Lawrence residents call on new DA to make a stance in Washington case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence residents are calling on their newly elected DA to make a public stance on the case of Rontarus Washington.

Sisters With a Purpose says a court date has been set for Rontarus Washington Jr. or Monday, Feb. 8 and community members are demanding justice be served. The group said after being wrongly accused of murder, Washington was held in the Douglas Co. Jail for almost 6 years without a conviction, which is a violation of his right to a speedy trial under both the U.S. and Kansas Constitutions.

According to the group, in July of 2020, Washington was released on bond after hundred of community members organized to demand justice and raise money to reunite Washington with his family. It said though there is a severe lack of evidence, a history of prosecutorial error and the State did not convict Washington during a jury trial in 2019, his case has not been dismissed yet.

Sisters With a Purpose said on July 12, 2020, District Attorney Suzzane Valdez’s campaign stated, “can you imagine being held in jail for 5 years for suspicion of a crime?! A prosecutor is ethically bound to bring swift justice to all those in the criminal justice system.”

According to the group, despite taking a public position on the mishandling of Washington’s case during her campaign, the newly elected DA Valdez has been silent on taking a final stance on Washington’s innocence.

“District Attorney Valdez campaigned on Rontarus’s pain, but where is she now,” said Natasha Neal and Trinity Carpenter. “Valdez must do right by this community and quit relying on free Black grassroots organizing to get the ‘swift justice’ she speaks of. She must advocate for Rontarus as well.”

Sisters With a Purpose said the time Washington wrongfully spent in ail took away more than his freedom, it said it took away his family, friends and aspirations as well. The group said Washington’s experience has also had a deep impact on his mental health and wellbeing.

“This should be no one’s reality,” Carpenter said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.