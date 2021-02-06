Advertisement

KTA hires new Director of Finance

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has welcomed a new Director of Finance.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it has hired Brandon Kauffman as its new Director of Finance. It said Kauffman started with KTA on Jan. 25 and will be working out of its headquarters in Wichita.

“I’m excited to welcome someone of Brandon’s caliber to KTA,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “His strong leadership and financial experiences, at both the city and county levels, will be beneficial to KTA’s future success.”

According to the KTA, for the past three years, Kauffman has served as the Director of Finance for the City of Lincoln, Neb., and before that, the City of Topeka. It said he has also served in financial positions with Butler Co. and the City of Wichita.

KTA said Kauffman graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Wichita State University.

