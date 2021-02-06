KDOT warns against drunk driving after Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans are being warned against driving drunk on Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has a message for everyone for Super Bowl Sunday: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. It said football fans across the state will enjoy watching the Cheifs play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, but the celebration should not include driving impaired.

“This weekend’s Super Bowl gives us a chance to enjoy a great football game and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “If you are going to drink, be smart and designate a driver before you begin celebrating. Don’t end the day with a ticket, a crash or worse.”

KDOT said the Kansas initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual campaign. It said impaired driving includes anything that hinders a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle. It said impaired driving not only puts the driver’s life and the lives of others in danger, but the cost of drunk driving can also have a devastating financial impact.

According to KDOT, law enforcement agencies throughout the state will combine their resources from Friday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 7, to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers.

“Law enforcement is committed to reducing crashes and traffic fatalities,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones. “The Kansas Highway Patrol is proud to partner with other law enforcement agencies across the state in our on-going battle against impaired driving.”

KDOT said the campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by KDOT and reminds drivers to never drive impaired.

