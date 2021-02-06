Advertisement

KDOT warns against drunk driving after Super Bowl

(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans are being warned against driving drunk on Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has a message for everyone for Super Bowl Sunday: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. It said football fans across the state will enjoy watching the Cheifs play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, but the celebration should not include driving impaired.

“This weekend’s Super Bowl gives us a chance to enjoy a great football game and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “If you are going to drink, be smart and designate a driver before you begin celebrating. Don’t end the day with a ticket, a crash or worse.”

KDOT said the Kansas initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual campaign. It said impaired driving includes anything that hinders a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle. It said impaired driving not only puts the driver’s life and the lives of others in danger, but the cost of drunk driving can also have a devastating financial impact.

According to KDOT, law enforcement agencies throughout the state will combine their resources from Friday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 7, to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers.

“Law enforcement is committed to reducing crashes and traffic fatalities,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones.  “The Kansas Highway Patrol is proud to partner with other law enforcement agencies across the state in our on-going battle against impaired driving.”

KDOT said the campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by KDOT and reminds drivers to never drive impaired.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
Man arrested following incident in which woman was pushed out of car
Jacob Sussler
Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant

Latest News

Sen. Marshall fights against President Biden executive order
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
McBride, Sherman help No. 17 West Virginia top No. 23 Kansas
(Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
Sen. Marshall makes Super Bowl bet with Sen. Rubio
salvation army mobile kitchen
The Douglas County Salvation Army starts a mobile kitchen