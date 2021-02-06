Kansas City, Tampa nurses place Super Bowl wager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansas City nurses are putting it all on the line for the Chiefs this Sunday.

Nurses from the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider for the team, have a friendly wager with nurses from AdventHealth Tampa - the Buccaneers’ team hospital.

If the Chiefs bring home the Lombardi Trophy, the Tampa nurses will have to don Mahomes scrubs all next week and post pictures of them to social media. If Tom Brady manages to win his seventh ring, the Kansas City nurses will do the same with scrubs featuring him.

“This is a fun way to celebrate health care employees in two cities, working hard to give patients the very best care,” said Rachel Pepper, DNP,RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Kansas City Division, The University of Kansas Health System. “Our nurses are both passionate about our patients and our teams!”

“We’re excited to be part of such a friendly wager, which also puts us head to head with our sister hospital in Kansas City, but we are not afraid to pick on someone our own size!” said AdventHealth Tampa Chief Executive Officer Denyse Bales Chubb. “It’s great to see our teams have some fun in what has been a challenging year.”

Kansas City-based TiScrubs will provide the scrubs, and will give another $1,000 worth of scrubs to the winning hospital.

“As luck would have it, our new officially licensed NFLPA Scrub Top collection features the two quarterbacks who are heading to the big game. We are thrilled to be a part of this challenge and to honor so many in the medical field and our community who have worked the front lines during the pandemic--and continue to do so,” Natalie Busch, CEO of TiScrubs, said.

