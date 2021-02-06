Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of pro-marijuana Kansans has paid for three billboards along I-70 in the City of Topeka to catch lawmakers’ attention.

Fire It Up Kansas says it has paid for three pro-marijuana billboards that will launch in Topeka on Monday. It said the purpose of the billboards is to catch lawmakers’ attention.

According to the group, a billboard will be posted on S Topeka Blvd., just south of 17th facing south. It said all northbound traffic going into downtown Topeka will see the board. It said the second billboard will be posted on the north side of I-17, just west of the Topeka Blvd. exit, facing west and the third will posted on the west side of Topeka Blvd., just north of I-70, facing south.

The group said the billboards will be posted from Feb. 8 - March 7 and will reach around 250,000 people each. It said it will also be in town sporting its pro-marijuana SUV.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.