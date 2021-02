TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the first day for a new Harvesters mobile food pantry site.

The distribution was held at Robinson Middle School from 4-5 p.m.

The site will be open the first Friday of every month at the school, located at 1125 SW 14th St., with food available to anyone in need.

