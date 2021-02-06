Gov.’s Council on Tax Reform discusses itemization of deductions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform discussed itemization of state income deductions at its most recent meeting.

Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday, Jan. 29, the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform heard from state and national policy experts who provided broad and in-depth perspectives on many of the top tax issues already under consideration in the 2021 Kansas Legislature.

According to Gov. Kelly, on the issue of allowing itemization of state income deduction even for taxpayers claiming newly expanded federal deductions, Dr. Donna Ginther, the Council’s Chief Academic Advisor, presented data showing that the proposal would benefit less than 7% of all income tax filers, with many benefits accruing to high-income taxpayers.

To that point, Gov. Kelly said if itemization legislation being heard in the statehouse passed, only 1% of Kansas tax filers in the lowest tax bracket would benefit. She said for the top 18% of taxpayers, the benefit increases, especially for those earning over $100,000 a year. She said for taxpayers making $250,000 or more that benefit is minimal as many already itemize. In total, she said the itemization legislation in the Kansas Senate would only benefit an additional 6.6% of Kansas taxpayers.

“Any tax proposal that we consider during the 2021 session must preserve our fiscal foundation and provide relief for Kansas families and small businesses who have borne the economic brunt of the pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “After nearly a decade of disastrous tax policy, the last thing Kansas needs is a return to Brownback-style tax cuts undermining our COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

Gov. Kelly said the council discussed another option, which was initially suggested by the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, that would expand individual income tax deductions at a similar cost to the state by increasing existing Kansas standard deduction amounts, a proposal that would provide tax to benefits to over 90% of all Kansas tax filers.

According to Gov. Kelly, Budget Director Adam Proffitt outlined the Governor’s Budget proposal, which includes two sales tax equity issues recommended by the Council that are meant to level the playing field for many Kansas small businesses. She said those two pieces of legislation ensure that marketplace facilitators collect and remit compensating use taxes that are already due and owed to the state. She said the second broadens the tax base and updates the tax code as the delivery of entertainment has changed with technology.

Gov. Kelly said Council Co-Chairs Janis Lee and Steve Morri announced the creation of a special subcommittee on property taxation to be chaired by Former Senate-Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. She said the subcommittee will work with state and local officials to further evaluate property tax legislation currently in the statehouse and other property tax reform issues.

Gov. Kelly said other Members of that group include Former House Majority Leader Don Hineman; Susan Sherman, Olathe Assistant City Manager; and Chris Courtwright, Former Principal Economist for the Kansas Legislative Research Department. In addition, there will be representation from League of Kansas Municipalities; Kansas Association of Counties; Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association; Kansas County Appraisers Association, and Kansas Department of Revenue’s Property Valuation Division.

