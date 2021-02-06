Gov. Kelly appoints new Judge to 10th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th Judicial District has a new judge.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Krishnan “Chris” Jayaram, of Overland Park, to the vacancy in the 10th Judicial District that was created b the retirement of Judge Thomas Foster.

“As an attorney who has practiced law for over 20 years, Chris has not only an exceptional understanding of the law but also a practical understanding of how the law affects our citizens and businesses,” Governor Kelly said. “Chris is dedicated to his community and to the legal profession, and I know he will make an excellent judge for Johnson County.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Jayaram has been an attorney at Horn Alward & Bandy LLC since 1999 and has focused on complex business litigation and health care matter. She said he is a member of the Johnson Co. Bar Association and the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association. She said he is also a trustee for the Johnson Co. Bar Association.

Gov. Kelly said in addition to practicing law, Jayaram is a youth soccer coach for a local soccer club and has previously coached all of his children’s soccer teams. She said he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1993 and earned his law degree from Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in 1997. She said he lives with his wife and three kids in Overland Park.

“I love my community and am ready to work every day to ensure the fairness and integrity of the judicial system,” Jayaram said. “The ability to efficiently and consistently communicate with those that come before the court is critical to ensuring not only that justice is administered, but also that members of the community know they have been heard. I am honored to be selected to serve the citizens of Johnson County as a District Court Judge.”

According to Gov. Kelly, district court judge in the 10th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. She said judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Gov. Kelly said the two other n nominees chosen by the commission were Jenifer Ashford, Olathe District Magistrate Judge, and Vanesa Riebli, Section Chief at the Johnson Co. District Attorney’ Office.

