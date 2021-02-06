Advertisement

Geary Co. vaccinates over 1,000 residents

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has vaccinated over 1,000 residents.

Geary County says as of Friday at noon, 1,707 residents had gotten their vaccine in the county. It said this includes vaccines given through the Health Department, Geary Co. Hospital and Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Brookdale Junction City, Valley View Senior Life and the mass vaccination site.

According to the County, of the over 1,700 residents that got their vaccine, 758 of them have gotten their second dose. It said depending on which vaccine they got as their first dose, they had to wait either 21 or 28 days. It said all people vaccinated were part of Phase 1 and Phase 2.

The County said it continues to wait for more vaccines to arrive from the State. It said it will continue to schedule more vaccination sites as vaccines arrive. It said as a reminder, it is still in Phase 2, which includes residents over 65, school employees, firefighters and law enforcement. It said it encourages all residents to sign up on the Geary Co. website or contact the Health Department at 785-762-5788 to be placed on the list.

