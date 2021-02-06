City of Sabetha rescinds mask order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Sabetha has rescinded its mask ordinance.

The City of Sabetha rescinded its mask order on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It had adopted the mask ordinance on Nov. 23.

While Nemaha County strongly recommends masks, it does not require that residents wear them in public.

The USD 113 School Board will vote on whether to keep the mask mandate in schools or not on Feb. 8.

