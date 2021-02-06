Advertisement

City of Sabetha rescinds mask order

(WMTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Sabetha has rescinded its mask ordinance.

The City of Sabetha rescinded its mask order on Wednesday, Feb. 3. It had adopted the mask ordinance on Nov. 23.

While Nemaha County strongly recommends masks, it does not require that residents wear them in public.

The USD 113 School Board will vote on whether to keep the mask mandate in schools or not on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
Man arrested following incident in which woman was pushed out of car
Jacob Sussler
Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant
DA rules officer-involved shooting lawful

Latest News

Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)
Chiefs head to Tampa after Saturday morning walk-through
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder