Chiefs Superfan has thousands of Chiefs memorabilia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka resident, Dave Meng started collecting Chiefs memorabilia about 40 years ago.

He says, “Back in the day when we were watching football with my folks, you know we always had our hats, we had play helmets, play chiefs helmets, maybe that’s where it started with that little play chiefs helmet when I was a kid.”

His collection has grown to thousands of items. He says he’s easily spent more than half a million dollars on his collection.

From alcohol, crock pots, and candles, to fidget spinners and even a signed rookie football by Patrick Mahomes, you name it, he probably has it.

He says, “I was so close to getting an autograph then I wasn’t able to get it, so I actually went and bought the ball, spent a lot for it but it’s tripled in value now.”

He even has a corner dedicated to legendary Derrick Thomas.

“He was my favorite player back in the day, all those all those guys on defense back with Shottenheimer you know I mean what a heck of a defense,” says Meng.

Meng’s daughter even got to be a junior cheer leader during the 2010 season,”

“She didn’t have much of a choice, it kinda rubbed off on her but yeah she has her own pick corner over here, her own pink hat, pink football,” he says.

Meng says he never wants his collection to be split up. He hopes Sunday brings a reason to add a few more items and of course you know where to find him.

