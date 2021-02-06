Chiefs head to Tampa after Saturday morning walk-through

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are officially on their way to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

The NFL says the Chiefs have taken care of the final piece of the preparation puzzle with a Saturday morning walk-through before boarding an afternoon flight to Tampa before the Super Bowl LV game against the Buccaneers.

According to the NFL, the trip will include head coach Andy Reid, who will guide the Chiefs on their quest to win back-to-back championships. However, it said linebackers coach Britt Reid, Andy’s son, will not be in attendance after injuring two young children in a car accident on Thursday night.

The NFL said the Chiefs are standing by their statement of remaining in the information-gathering process of Thursday’s events and have no further comment at this time.

According to the League, despite losing the position coach, the players appeared to be in good spirits during the morning walk-through session.

“Good energy,” Andy Reid said. “It’s important to have that. This was just kind of a review day, so we go back through all the situations and make sure we have all those covered.”

The NFL said the Chiefs also welcomed back two players on Saturday. Running back Darwin Thompson, who missed Friday’s practice due to illness and does not carry a game designation, and backup center Daniel Kilgore returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing mandatory safety protocols.

According to the NFL, left tackle Eric Fisher, who had a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game, made an appearance on the sidelines with his left leg on a scooter and cheered his teammates on as they practiced.

“He’s a part of the team,” Reid said. “We got a lot of the guys that are a part of it and we ask them to come out. Fish is a big part of it. I mean, he’s a reliable guy and he’s been here a long time.”

The League said with final preparations over, the Chiefs have officially set their sights on Tampa with the team’s flight is scheduled to land in the late afternoon. It said Reid ensured the team would stay in the same hotel as when they played the Buccaneers in Week 12.

The NFL said while the Chiefs are loose and look energized before Sunday’s big game, applying the same routine is a part of the business-like approach to keep the team focused.

“You know where the meeting rooms are, most of the guys are in the same room,” Reid said. “So, they kind of know where they are there and how to get where they need to go.”

The NFL said all that is left to do now is to take the field for Super Bowl LV.

